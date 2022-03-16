Anymore, I have masks hanging off the gear shift lever in my car. They look more-and-more like some artifact from an earlier time, like when I drove around for a few years with my high-school graduation tassel hanging from the rearview.
Monday was March 14, the two-year anniversary of the kids being married, the wedding on a Saturday. At the time I remember saying at the reception, looking around the crowded room (grandpa like): “You know, in another week I’m not even sure we could have this.”
The guest list had a few last-minute cancellations, people worried about this virus thing that was going around.
That Monday, March 16, I drove into prison to teach a class. As I pulled up, it was early morning, the radio was going on about how the government was likely going to restrict gatherings to groups of 50 or less. Two hours later I got out, and it was now groups of 10 or less and the President was expected to declare a health emergency by day’s end. He did. By the end of the week I had gone from working on a laptop in coffee shops to working at home. They stopped allowing volunteers into prison.
At first it was like a dry snow day. No cars going by on the street and schlepping around the house in sweats. Newspapers, as is their nature, kept going out once a week, as did government continue to provide, but now instead of going to meetings I was watching them on Zoom, attendees spread across the parking lot, “social distancing” being the new term.
Going to church became watching on a Facebook live feed.
Started to put on some weight on a long-term snow day diet until I realized what was happening and went back to adult eating.
Being a reporter it reached a point where I had to get out there and I would, going and checking on things. Masks were on back-order so I wore a bandana. The greeting I received walking into the Heber Springs Police department with a bandana around my face, outlaw style, led me to rethink that approach.
Driving was easy with so few cars out. People would hear I was getting out of the house and ask “What’s it like out there?”
It was quiet, no much going on. You could stop to get gas but few places were open to you getting a cup of coffee.
Church started back and I was back to playing guitar on the porch out front (bandana over face), careful not to get too close while the congregation joined from their cars. After a couple weeks people would set a chair out front of the car.
I did a column about getting tested from a health department drive-up swab-in-nose and it was widely read.
The family started a weekly Zoom call. This may be the best thing that happened, as we still do that and I’m pretty sure we’ve grown closer by weekly visits. Mom learned to use her iPad to attend AA meetings, a habit she still maintains.
The masks finally got here and we learned to wear a mask and glasses at the same time. You could get a cup of coffee, but the protocols were much like for handling uranium (Use the tongs!).
Vaccines came out. After waiting for our turn we got the shot, then the second. Being older we were early in line, the line had stickers on the floor so you didn’t stand close to the person in front of you.
Everywhere you went had a box of masks and hand cleaner at the door. As you stepped outside you’d pull the mask under your chin. By now glasses-fogging was the sign of a rookie and sometimes you’d even shake hands instead of knuckle bump. If you want a coffee get a coffee.
Traffic was back to being annoying and I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve been tested (I’ve lost count of the times a swab has been shoved up my nose.) A few drops of the chemical on the card, lay the swab in it and wait to see if the second line appears on the test strip.
Pass, keep going, two years on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.