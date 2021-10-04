LOCUST GROVE — The IMCA World Stock Car championship will be held Oct. 13 through Oct. 16 at Batesville Motor Speedway with a $50,000 grand prize on the line. So far 68 cars are entered in the event that will feature qualifying races for Saturday’s A-main event each night. Drivers from all over the midwestern states and those from Arkansas will compete. Entry fee is $350 to race on the 3/8-mile dirt oval. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. each night of the event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.