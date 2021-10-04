LOCUST GROVE — The IMCA World Stock Car championship will be held Oct. 13 through Oct. 16 at Batesville Motor Speedway with a $50,000 grand prize on the line. So far 68 cars are entered in the event that will feature qualifying races for Saturday’s A-main event each night. Drivers from all over the midwestern states and those from Arkansas will compete. Entry fee is $350 to race on the 3/8-mile dirt oval. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. each night of the event.
