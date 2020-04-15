When I was a kid, I mean young kid, grade school, I went through all the diseases. That, back then, was what it meant to be a kid.
Chicken pox? Had it. Measles? Yeah sure. Mumps? I can still recall the feeling. German measles? Oh yeah (that was some fast spreading stuff). Scarlet fever?
I’ve been pretty sick. I mean since then I’ve been pretty sick. Back when I was a tough guy and never got the flu shot I got hit with the full-on flu one year, and that was sick, awful sick. And yeah yeah, I’m no kid, and I’ve been sick more times than that, don’t get me wrong. But Scarlet Fever?
I didn’t know what planet I was on.
I won’t bore you with the details (and I’m well aware I’m at an age where boring others with the details about my health it a common topic, but still). Your ol’ buddy Alex was sick as sick could be. I was what, 8 years old?
And while I was still down with it, but getting better, a lady came by the house, an all-business kind of lady, she wasn’t there for conversation, and she tacked a sign to the front door. It was yellow, the sign, on an eight and a half by 11 sheet of paper, with black letters on it (editor) in landscape format (/editor). Big black letters across the top: “QUARANTINE!” and some following instructions.
She was with the health department, our family doctor having apparently let the people know, and they, when you had a kid with Scarlet Fever, needed to tack a sign to the front door.
Just to be clear, this was way back in the day, in the early 60s, the Beatles were a few years from arriving, and they tacked signs to your door. Now, they’d use a staple gun. Not then, she had a hammer, and some short tack-nails, kind of like carpet nails, and QUARANTINE! on the door.
I, apparently, survived. Mom (she just turned 91, thank you very much) recalls an uncle coming by the house and dropping off milk and staples. The house was under quarantine and that’s how it worked. He’d leave it, Mom tells me, on the steps. Dad would bring it in after he left.
When we were kids in school we would, early as they were teaching us to read, have us read stories about kids with polio. The stories were always in first-person voice. The child narrating the story would be a child pretty much like us (granted, with a somewhat more idyllic life and better skills at baseball) who would become afflicted by the disease.
They would get sick, then sicker, then, in the story, wind up in an iron lung.
In those days an iron lung was an “everybody knows” device, a long tube they loaded all of you into save your head, something that would allow you to keep breathing as polio took away your ability to do so. (They are artifacts of history now, medicine having improved since those days, but this was an era where a car was worn out at 70,000 miles, we didn’t know as much then).
The child/narrator of the story would always have these interactions with an always-smiling nurse, who would explain what was going on, why it was important for these things to go on, and how plucky, how wonderfully plucky was the young narrator/former baseball player.
We were kids reading words on pages, getting the lessons we needed to move on into a greater world, and we read these stories. (“Timmy, why don’t you read the next paragraph to the class?”)
We didn’t realize it at the time, but what they were doing was teaching us, culturally grooming us, to use the contemporary phrase, what we could expect and what would be expected of us if we became afflicted with polio, that paralyzing virus.
Then one day, a Saturday morning, and Dad wakes us up, no cartoons, we got places to go. Get in the car with Mom and get in line down at the local high school (I’d never been to the high school before, it was thrilling). In line, wait, in line, get our names, then to a table and a nurse hands over a sugar cube with a purple dye staining it.
“Swallow it.”
It tasted like a purple sugar cube, then back in the station wagon and on the way home. Salk vaccine, we’d just had the Salk vaccine. A couple weeks later the same Saturday (the sugar cube may have been red for the second round, hard to recall, it was a long time ago) and we never had to read those likable kid in an iron lung stories again.
