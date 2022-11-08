The inaugural Van Buren County Fire Expo on Oct 15 included 14 of the 16 county fire departments in attendance along with the Van Buren County Rescue Squad, Van Buren County 911, Van Buren County Office of Emergency Management, Medic One and Faulkner County Rescue.
Departments were able to show off their equipment and meet with residents at the event. The Expo was planned to recruit volunteers and build money into the Van Buren County Fire Chief’s Association Burn Out Fund.
This fund is to help residents when they are in a time of loss from a fire until a third party is able to step in and help, which can take several days.
Over the past few months, more than $5,000 has been raised for this fund from donations, T-shirt sales, raffle tickets and a silent auction. There will be a second annual fire expo next year, but details have not yet been decided.
