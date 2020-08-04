CLINTON – A man already being held had additional charges made against him after a July 20 incident at the Van Buren County Detention Center.
Charged was Charles Dewitt Hicks, 50, of Shirley, charged with battery of a corrections officer, communicating a false alarm and criminal mischief according to online records.
Per the affidavit for warrant, Hicks was at a circuit court appearance via video link when he became “very irate.” Detention officers took Hicks to a holding cell on the building’s second floor.
Later, as a meal was being served to inmates, officers were told water was running down from upstairs. Officers investigated and found Hicks had “intentionally flooded his cell.” Hicks was taken to a second holding cell “... but continued screaming and kicking the door, so he had to be placed in a restraint chair,” the affidavit stated.
While being strapped in the chair, Hicks kicked an officer. A second officer was kicked later when Hicks was removed from the restraint chair for breakfast. In the ensuing struggle Hicks used the chair to “slam” a third officer into a wall.
Officers later discovered that Hicks had peeled all the paint off his holding cell door.
Hicks remains in the Van Buren County Detention Center. No bond amount is listed. His original charges stem from violating an order of protection and terroristic threatening.
