Incorporation

J-Rob Enterprises LLC, 482 Markcome Ln, Bee Branch 72013 was incorporated on 9/22/20 by James Chase Roberts

Mean Dog Trucking LLC, 341 Dripping Spring Rd, Clinton 72031 was incorporated on 9/22/20 by Caitlyn Castle

Rrwe Abundance, LLC, 106 Oak Park Ln, Fairfield Bay 72088 was incorporated on 9/23/20 by Christopher Joel Lathan

Wes Newland LLC, 11603 Highway 65 N, Dennard 72629 was incorporated on 9/23/20 by Wes Newland

Bankruptcy

George Newton Nealand Etta Penelope Neal 102 Eagle Ridge Trace, Fairfield Bay; Chapter 13; unlisted debt filed September 29; unlisted assets.

