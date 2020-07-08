CLINTON—A Marshall woman was charged with two counts of battery after a reported attack on two corrections officers at the Van Buren County Detention Center, according to an online warrant affidavit.
Charged was Emily Page Barnhouse, 24, of Marshall, with two counts of battery in the second degree on correctional officer.
Per the affidavit, on June 27 Barnhouse had been released from her cell in order to use the restroom.
“Immediately,” per the report, Barnhouse “started trying to get out the door to the sally port.”
(The sally port is the secure entrance and exit from a prison facility.)
As an officer in the detention center worked to pull Barnhouse away from the door. As she did so Barnhouse “began to physically resist her.” The officer shouted for her partner who then joined, with each officer grabbing one of Barnhouse’s arms in order to put her back in her cell, the affidavit stated.
Instead of going to the cell, the affidavit continues, the three “went to the booking room floor” and Barnhouse “grabbed a handful of Officer [redacted] hair and slammed her head into the concrete bench and refused to let go of her hair.”
During the fray Barnhouse had gotten a set of keys, which she placed between her fingers to use as a weapon, per the affidavit, and hit a third officer who had come to assist in the face with the improvised weapon. That officer was able to take the keys from Barnhouse. Barnhouse was then handcuffed and put back under control.
One officer, whose hair had been grabbed, reported two knots to her head, and the third officer who had been hit with the keys reported a bruise, the affidavit concluded.
Online records show Barnhouse remains in custody in the Van Buren County Detention Center. It is unclear how effective it would have been for Barnhouse to be able to transition the sally port, as the detention center and sheriff’s office remain secured behind a locked gate due to restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
