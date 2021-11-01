State Sen. Melissa Irvin (R-Mountain View) announced she would run for re-election for the Arkansas State Senate. Senator Irvin represents District 18 which consists of Cleburne, Stone, and Searcy Counties and portions of Baxter, Faulkner, Fulton, Marion, Van Buren and White counties.
“It has been a privilege to serve the people of District 18 in the Arkansas State Senate,” Irving said. “I am pleased with what has been accomplished but know there is much more to do to keep our rural areas of the state viable with better educational opportunities, access to health care, access to high-speed broadband and headed on a positive economic path. I hope the people will give me the opportunity to continue to work on their behalf.”
For the 93rd General Assembly, she is chair of the Senate Committee on Education. Sen. Irvin is a member of the Senate Insurance and Commerce Committee, Joint Retirement and Social Security and Senate Rules, Resolutions and Memorials Committee. She is serving as the Co-Vice Chair for Arkansas Legislative Council and is a member of Joint Budget Committee, Legislative Joint Auditing and serves on several subcommittees. Senator Irvin is a founding board member of the Human Rights for Kids Organization. She is also currently a member of the Arkansas Commission on Children, Youth and Families, a commission of the Supreme Court of Arkansas.
Over the years, Irvin has been honored with numerous awards and recognition for her service, both statewide and nationally. She has received the Arkansas Rural Advocate of the Year from the Arkansas Rural Economic Development Commission and a national Justice Award from the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing for Minors in Washington, D.C. In addition to other awards, she has been named the Arkansas Cattleman’s Association Legislator of the Year, the Distinguished Legislator Award from the Arkansas Municipal League, the Statesman Award from Family Council and the Legislator of the Year from the State Chamber of Commerce.
An active member of her community, Irvin coordinated the first three years of the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life for Stone County, created and coordinated the After Dark in the Park for the Ozark Folk Center, and supported the Music Roots Program. She has served as a parent representative for the school in the implementation of the EAST program. Senator Irvin served as a volunteer girls soccer coach for the Mountain View High School.
Sen. Irvin and her husband, Dr. John Dawson Irvin, have lived in Mountain View for more than 24 years. They are members of First United Methodist Church of Mountain View and are the parents of four children, Allyn, Hennelly, Josie and Ike.
