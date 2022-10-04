“If we all do one random act of kindness daily we just might set the world in the right direction.” – Martin Kornfeld
I have been blessed with being on the receiving end of so many random acts of kindness this week that I am overwhelmed with joy. My granddaughter, Tayler, gave me a very special and heartwarming gift when she allowed me to keep her infant son overnight. It was his first night away from his Momma. She needed the break and I didn’t realize how much I needed to have that extraordinary bonding time with my great-grandson. There is something so uniquely heart-warming, at my age, to have a precious baby to snuggle with all night long. I did not sleep. Not because he was fussy, needy, or anything. I loved just watching him sleep. Snuggling that warm little body in my arms, feeling his little chest rise and fall with each breath under my hand, and knowing that he was counting on me to care for him, meet his every need, and love him with all that I am was such a gift. One day I know Tayler will understand just how precious that gift was to me when she is a great-grandma and she holds one of her great-grandchildren in her arms. Over the weekend Tayler and my grandson, Keegan, also helped with an event I had and we all had so much fun.
My week just kept right on being wonderful when a friend gave me a random gift. She came across a t-shirt that had a saying on it that reminded her of me and thought I might need to take heed of the message on this shirt. She was right. Oh, how right she was. She was in tune with me and all that I have going on in my life right now and she thought of me. Her random act of kindness was so much more than giving me a shirt. She showed compassion and love to me at a time when it was not only needed but appreciated.
My husband and I met some new friends this week, in fact, two new couples. We’ve shared conversations, and shared time getting to know one another. I hope these random acts of kindness have opened the door to many more opportunities for us to build on our relationships.
Let’s end this week with another random act of kindness when someone that I’ve been at “odds” with came and offered me an “olive branch”.
Life is funny. I sort of feel like I have been so busy this week accepting these random acts of kindness that I haven’t put enough effort into giving to others. Then again we need to remember that it takes two to make a relationship, it takes two, the giver and the receiver to make random acts of kindness successful. I did my part. I said yes to watching the great-grandson. I showed appreciation to those that helped me and gave to me, I shared of myself with new friends, and I accepted the olive branch.
I can honestly say that we are on the right path this week to making the world a better place. “Kindness is free to give but priceless to receive.” Raktivist. Your kindness challenge for this week is to learn to graciously be the recipient of random acts of kindness. I’m a little old-fashioned in the respect that I still will write a thank you note for certain things. I also try to practice returning a kindness shared or given to me. It’s a value-for-value sort of thing. “Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” Leo Buscaglia. My life was turned around this week and tomorrow I’m looking forward to spending time with a dear friend trying not to create a disaster on canvas but something we might actually share with others and be proud of at a painting class. The time I get to spend with her, my family, friends, and my loved ones is a random gift of kindness they share with me and I share with them. I wish you all an abundance of random acts of kindness to give and to receive.
