Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.