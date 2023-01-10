Victoria and Landon welcomed a baby girl at 1:42 p.m. Jan. 1 at White River Medical Center, the first baby born there in 2023.
Chloe Elizabeth weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth.
“White River Medical Center was proud to congratulate the family of the first baby born in the New Year,” hospital officials said in a news release.
Chloe has two siblings who had been awaiting her arrival: Cheyenne and Carly.
“White River Medical Center is excited to welcome Chloe as the first of many babies delivered at White River Medical Center in 2023,” hospital officials said in the release.
