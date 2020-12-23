This time of year it is customary for my family to re-watch some of our favorite Christmas movies. Exactly what constitutes a Christmas movie is the topic of much debate on the interwebs. Much like every other issue we face the public remains divided. What constitutes a great Christmas movie, much like the meaning of Christmas is different for everyone. This past week someone asked me what Christmas meant to me and I found that the answer wasn’t as simple as it once was.
For many years I was somewhat of a Grinch when it came to the Christmas season. I supposed that the years I worked in retail reinforced my Grinch tendencies. Christmas seemed to come earlier every year. Big box stores replaced their halloween displays with Christmas trees to drive consumer spending. What bothered me most was that Christmas had become so commercialized that it had lost its true meaning. The consumer driven mindset turned the season of giving into a season of receiving. The measure of your charity was valued by the amount of money invested. When the emphasis is on the gift we overlook the significance of the giver. The holiday season is about so much more.
The holiday season has always been a time of deep reflection for me. The season is a time for me to think back on the many Christmases of the past. Flipping through old photo albums I am able to relive those memories. Christmas was a time for us to celebrate coming together as a family. It was more than the food or the presents under the tree it was about celebrating one another. Those were simpler times.
The holidays are also a time of personal inventory for me. Reflecting on the last twelve months and considering what I have accomplished and more at what I have failed to. I think back on the regrets and the hangups and promise myself to do it better in the coming year. As a child and even more so as an adult, it has become a season of anticipation of the new year and opportunities that are on the horizon. The new year has always been indicative of a much needed clean slate.
It is also a time for us to reflect on the good things we have. Thankfulness was instilled in me as a child. Frequent reminders of the starving children in foriegn countries by my grandmother were all we needed to clean our plates. Those comparisons were lessons in stewardship and gratitude that I will always remember. The idea that we should not hoard but share our blessings was reaffirmed by my parents.
The holidays often serve as a time where I reflect on those who are less fortunate. This time of year my faith in humanity is often restored when I hear of the charity that is accomplished by so many. These acts of kindness remind me that there are good people in the world trying to do their part on behalf of their fellow man.
The holiday season is also about traditions. Some of those traditions have been passed down from generation to generation and some are new ones you will start this year. Holiday traditions are the consistency we need to cling to in a time where everything else seems to be disrupted. This could be the year your family begins a new tradition that will be embraced by future generations.
Whatever the Christmas season means to you it is my hope that you are able to fully embrace it this year. If you are a weekly or first time reader of my column I want to thank you for reading.
I hope that you and your families can find joy and peace during this holiday season.
