“Dogs leave paw prints on our hearts.” – Unknown
This week’s column is dedicated to every person who has loved and lost a four-legged family member. And that is what they become when we bring them into our homes and into our hearts. Two very good friends of mine are grieving this week and my heart is heavy for their loss. I always get quickly attached to all of my pets but I will admit that there have been a few over the years that have touched my heart and I still miss them. Cats are easy to love but if you’ve loved a cat or a dog you know that cats love you but on their terms. I’ve had some cats that are harder to love. You know what I mean and I certainly don’t mean anything bad just that their needs aren’t the same as mine. I’ve always wanted that fat, happy cat that just sits on my lap for hours and lets me pet them, cuddle them and love them. I’m so fortunate to have that right now but then there are the dogs that have touched my heart so deeply that I still get teary-eyed when I think of them.
How can you not smile when you come home and your dog greets you with a tail that is wagging so fast that its entire body shakes with joy? Does your spouse or significant other do that? Well, maybe if we had tails, or not. Do your children? Hmmm, interesting thought. A dog is the only thing on this earth that will love us more than they love itself. “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” Unknown. I know I am richer for having and loving a dog. I am looking forward to the day when I can be home more and be a dog owner once again. Dogs need more attention than a cat and I want to be able to spoil my dog as much as they spoil me so I will patiently wait for that day. In the meantime, I am loving my cat just as much as any dog I’ve ever had but it’s just different because it’s not on my terms but hers. This is fine, this is what I want and need right now and she brings me so much joy.
When we envision angels we usually think of a human form with wings. When I think of our furry, four-legged family members I envision them as angels among us. Dogs love us unconditionally every day of their lives. Your kindness challenge for this week is to do something special for your furry, four-legged family member. Take them to their favorite park or place to run and play. Arrange a “play date” with another dog. Buy them their favorite treat. If you don’t have a dog but love them consider donating to an animal rescue or animal shelter. Donations can be in the form of money, pillows, blankets, toys, and food. Call your local rescue or shelter and ask them what they need.
True story. I once worked for a veterinarian. This vet catered to well-to-do clients in the area and had a better-than-thou attitude that didn’t sit well with me. One day, before we had opened for the day, a man came pounding at the front door, his dog lying limp in his arms. He was frantic and yelling for help. His dog had been hit by a car. It was only about ten minutes before we would be “officially” open and I rushed to the door, let the man and the dog inside one of the exam rooms, and promptly tried my best to assist this man and care for his dog. His dog was not breathing and never having to do this before I did the only thing that I could, I gave the dog mouth-to-mouth. Surprisingly it worked! The dog’s breathing returned, though labored, he was revived. The vet came in shortly after and took over, much to my relief. My relief was short-lived however when after the dog was properly cared for and resting quietly I was called into the vet’s office and reprimanded for opening ten minutes early. Can you believe that? I mean seriously? I saved the dog’s life and here I was getting written up for opening the door ten minutes early. The story doesn’t have a happy ending because no matter what the vet did to save the dog there were just too many internal injuries and he was put to sleep before the week was out. This vet was exceptional at what he did but his attitude and overall personality were just not someone that I wanted to continue working with. After crying for three consecutive days each time I drove to work I realized that working in a vets office where one day you get to save a life, then you find out that you didn’t, then another day you are helping deliver puppies from an emergency c-section is just too traumatizing for this pet lover. This is the only job that I loved to hate. My heart just couldn’t take it.
My heart goes out to anyone who has loved and lost a dog. “Dogs come into our lives to teach us about love. They depart to teach us about loss. A new dog never replaces an old dog, it merely expands the heart.” Erica Jong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.