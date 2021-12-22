I’m making it a point to keep the tension knob turned to the left this week. It’s Christmas. We’ll have enough awkwardness at family gatherings trying not to accidently push someone’s buttons, peace on earth goodwill toward men and all that, and no sense getting a weekly newspaper load of agitation thrown in there just a few days before the big day.
And I’m wondering how many people get the “tension knob” “left” reference. I’m thinking it’s plenty, this is a newspaper column and a newspaper, by definition, has an older if not better-informed reader demographic. At the same time you have to wonder what the reaction would be if I used it out in public among a mixed age group.
My cultural references are moving more-and-more into the realm where young people don’t know what I’m talking about. My go-to response to the “How you doing?” question has been “Got a lot of plates spinning.” This, to me, is a perfectly reasonable response to the question. I’m busy, got a lot going on, it’s a busy time of year, and those plates, I’m keeping ‘em spinning.
And I’m at a Christmas event last week, younger people there I know well, “How you doing?” Me: (something something) “… plate spinning” and they smile, a pause…
“Wait, did you know what I meant by that?”
“No.”
And, okay, a pause in the event so the Father Time representative could catch everybody up on the plate spinning thing, the stage act with plates on sticks and you’d spin the sticks and get all the plates spinning and have to run back and forth....
I didn’t bother getting into the fast-paced song you so often here when someone is doing a plate-spinning act, the very fast strings as the orchestra’s bows are raked back and forth quickly to give a frantic feel to the proceedings.
This would be the “Sabre Dance” from Aram Khachaturian’s ballet Gayane, introduced in 1942 in Russia. The Sabre Dance is the final act of the four-part ballet, a folk dance in this case celebrating a wedding, the wedding taking place because the tension in the play developed across the first three acts has been resolved.
The tension had to do with questions about patriotic loyalty by one of the characters in the play. This was appropriate for a Russian ballet written in 1942. In later rewrites of the play the tension was more romantic than patriotic, but honestly somewhere around here we have to acknowledge that if you read this column every week for information about Russian ballet you have been – at least up to this point (and in fact likely inclusive) – disappointed.
A sabre, by the way, is a curve-blade sword often issued to cavalry officers. The dance with the sabre is done by officers in a frantic choreography, which, as is the nature of very fast dances done with swords (by cavalrymen and not choreographers, or at least what few ballet performers were available in Russian in 1942), has an element of risk.
Sabre was the name chosen for America’s first swept-wing fighter jet, the F-86, which played a prominent role in the Korean air war. When in battle against enemy fighters, its most common adversary was a MIG-15, a Russia-designed-and-built airplane, also swept-wing. It was a new era for dogfighting, with higher speeds and altitudes than what had been in place prior to the jet age.
The F-86 wing was later used as the basis for what was a very successful business jet, the Sabreliner. Both the Sabre and Sabreliner were known by pilots as very honest-handling airplanes with good control feel during that dance as air passes over a wing in pursuit of, at times frantic, performance.
And there, now you have a direction to take the conversation using trivia if Uncle Gus wants to start ranting about something he read on Facebook. (“That reminds me of plate spinning,” you say, and the evening remains pleasant.) I had to spin a lot of plates to get you here, but I care.
Have a Merry Christmas.
