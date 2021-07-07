J.F. Cullum, Jr., 73 of Clinton, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on the 3rd day of July 2021. He was born July 25, 1947 in Clinton, Arkansas to Jasper Frank Cullum and Ruth May Kincades. J. F. Cullum was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Harmer and his bother Bill Cullum.
J. F. enjoyed classic car shows, going to the casino and spending time with his family.
J.F. Cullum was loved very much by his friends and family, who will dearly miss his sweet nature and his great sense of humor. He was a wonderful listener, and he would lend a hand to anyone in need. We have come across so many thank you notes and other mementos from friends and family.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family: His daughter, Kimberly Kay and spouse, Sean; his son, Jeffery Scott and wife, Lynette; his four grandchildren, Maygan, Sawyer, Mia and Marisa.
Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 5th, 2021, at Clinton Funeral Service Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021, at Clinton Funeral Service Chapel, with interment at Huie Cemetery in Clinton, Arkansas.
Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service.
