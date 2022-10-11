J-Hall Farm in Damascus was ranked as fifth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Arkansas with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, Association CEO.
Angus breeders across the nation in 2022 registered 304,822 head of Angus cattle. “Our Association members lead the industry in adopting new technology and breeding the most problem-free cattle for their customers,” McCully said. “Cattlemen across the country continue to find registered Angus seedstock are the most profitable option for their herd.”
Angus means business
The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving more than 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. The Association provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers. For more information about Angus cattle and the Association, visit www.ANGUS.org.
