J-Hall Farm, Damascus, ranked as sixth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Arkansas with the American Angus Association® during fiscal year 2020, which ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, Association chief executive officer.
Angus breeders across the nation in 2020 registered 305,531 head of Angus cattle. “Despite a challenging year, our Angus breeders continue to see strong demand for Angus genetics,” McCully said. “Our members are committed to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry that maintain our long-held position as an industry leader.”
