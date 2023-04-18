The Clinton Yellowjackets track and field team had a successful night Thursday in Harrison. The Jackets and Lady Jackets competed with teams from Arkansas and Missouri in the Goblin Rosson Invitational Meet at Jo. T. Cash Track on the campus of Harrison High School. Maddie Cabana continued her run of success winning three events including setting two meet records. The Lady Yellowjackets finished third as a team in the event. The boys’ team was a little short handed in the meet with a few athletes held out as a precaution due to injuries.
Cabana once again had a huge night winning the 800, 1600, and 3200 meter runs while also placing 3rd in the high jump. Cabana set Rosson Invitational Meet records in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs records that had stood since 2016 and 2019, respectively. Maddie ran a 5:28 1600 meters and an 11:37 3200 meters to win the event by 1:14 over her nearest competitor.
Other top finishers for the Lady Yellowjackets included the following. Senior Kinley Keith finished second in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Keith ran a 13:31 in the 100 meters only 3/100s of a second behind the winner. Allison Wallace finished third in the 800-meter run. The Lady Jackets 4X400 meter relay team, consisting of Nadia Creekmore, Allie Shaver, Kinley Keith, and Maddie Cabana, finished second to Branson Missouri high school.
In the girl’s field events along with Cabana’s 3rd place finish in the high jump Kinley Keith placed fourth in the long jump. Allie Shaver took 7th in the triple jump and third in the pole vault. Allison Wallace placed 7th in the discus.
The boys were led by senior Sheldon Lowder who won the discus with a throw of 116 feet 4 feet farther than the second-place finisher. In other Clinton field event competitors Liam Hudson finished 3rd and Eli Henson placed 8th in the high jump. Cash Carpenter finished 5th in the shot put while Daniel Williams placed 7th in the discus.
In the running events sophomore Jackson Henthorne placed in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter runs 6th, 5th, and 4th respectively. Senior Spencer Bannister finished second in the 400 meters just 4/100s of a second behind the winner while Dawson Burgess finished 6th in the same event. Logan Raboin placed 6th in the 800-meter run. Isaac Bradford finished 8th in the 110-meter hurdles while Eli Henson placed 8th in the 300-meter hurdles. Clinton’s 4X800 meter relay team, consisting of Logan Raboin, Landon Rose, Brayson Littell, and Trent Pearson, finished 4th.
Jessie Wilsons junior and senior high track teams have another busy week upcoming. On Wednesday at Heber Springs the junior high district championship meet will be held at Panther Stadium. On Thursday, the varsity Jackets and Lady Jackets will travel to Mt. Home. The 4A State Meet will be held at Clarksville High School the first week of May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.