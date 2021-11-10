In a great game Friday night at Jim Tumlison Field the Clinton Yellowjackets came up four points short in a heartbreaking 28-24 loss to the Lonoke Jackrabbits. The Jackets took a 10-point lead 24-14 with 7:48 left in the game but could not hold on as the Jackrabbits scored two touchdowns in the final minutes to win. The loss dropped Clinton to fourth place and will send the Yellowjackets on the road to Arkadelphia for the first round of the playoffs Friday.
The Senior Night game was the coldest game so far this season with the temperature dropping to 36 degrees before the end of the game. Each team was not able to score on their first possessions of the game. On Clinton’s seconds possession they took over at their own 27-yard line. Runs by Cody Davis and Zane Widner moved the ball into Lonoke territory at the 27-yard line. Quarterback Harley Tobin hit Widner on a 27-yard touchdown pass for the first points of the game. The 2-point conversion was no good making the score 6-0 with 4:49 left in the first quarter. The Yellowjackets would go 0-4 in 2-point conversions on the night. The Jackets recovered the ensuing on-side kick but were unable to move the ball and was forced to punt. Lonoke took over at their 29-yard line and behind outstanding quarterback Brandon Allen drove 71-yards for a touchdown eventually scoring on a 1-yard run by Allen. Tom Boatright’s extra point gave the Jackrabbits the lead 7-6 with 1:25 left in the first quarter.
Clinton’s next drive, early in the second quarter, ended on downs with Lonoke taking over at their own 28-yard line. On third down Widner picked off an Allen pass setting up the Yellowjackets in great field position at the Jackrabbits 33-yard line. The Jackets would cover the distance and retake the lead on a Cody Davis 5-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion was no good, but Clinton had the lead 12-7 with 4:05 left in the first half. Lonoke would retake the lead just before the half when Allen hit Jalon Branscomb on a 26-yard pass for a touchdown capping off 62-yard drive. Boatright’s extra point gave the Jackrabbits a 14-12 lead at the half.
Lonoke got the ball to start the second half and moved to the Clinton 22-yard line before the Yellowjacket defense held the Jackrabbits on fourth down giving the Jacket offense the ball at the 21-yard line. The Yellowjackets then began a methodical 79-yard drive that took 8 minutes off the clock. On fourth down from the 3-yard line Widner scored his second touchdown on a draw play to put the Jackets back in the lead 18-14 with 1:35 left in the third quarter. For the second time in the second half the Clinton defense forced Lonoke to turn the ball over on downs this time at the Yellowjackets 43-yard line. The Jackets would score on their second straight possession to take their largest lead of the game 24-14 with only 7:48 left in the game. The touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Tobin on a quarterback sneak. Only a minute and 10 seconds later though Lonoke struck for a touchdown on a busted play. Allen dropped the ball on the shotgun snap and was able to pick it back up and hit an open receiver, Branscomb, for a 40-yard touchdown pass to cut the Clinton lead to 7 24-21 after Boatright’s point after kick. Clinton was unable to move the ball and was forced to punt for the first and only time in the game. Widner’s kick pinned Lonoke back to their own 4-yard line with 5 minutes left in the game. On third down from their the 6-yard line Allen completed a pass out to the 45-yard line. Two long runs moved the ball to the Yellowjacket 3-yard line where Allen scored on a quarterback keeper to give Lonoke the lead back 28-24 with only 1:26 left in the game. The Yellowjackets were able to get to midfield before time ran out.
Clinton finishes the regular season 5-5 and 4-3 in conference play. Lonoke improved their record to 8-2 on the season and 5-2 in conference play. The fourth place Yellowjackets will travel to Arkadelphia on Friday to take on the Badgers in the first round of the playoffs. It will be the first ever meeting between the Yellowjackets and Badgers.
On Thursday night the Junior Jackets defeated Lonoke 44-20. It was the fifth straight win for the Jackets after starting the season 0-5. The Jackets finished second in conference only one game behind undefeated Central Arkansas Christian.
