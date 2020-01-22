The jail was back on topic for the January Quorum Court meeting, as was a review of the heavy storms crossing the county Jan. 10.
The meeting took place Thursday, Jan. 16.
Justices heard from Tracey Hazelwood with a group who had earlier presented to the court deficiencies in the county jail. Hazelwood stated again that the jail was not compliant with standards in three areas: Structure, Classification and Staffing.
Structure, of course, is the actual construction of the jail facility. The building’s current structure does not lend itself to expansion due to the way it was initially built. Classification regards the placing of what sort of inmates together. A case in point would be not to place somone in jail for public intoxication in the same space as someone charged with felony assault. Staffing, finally, is the issue as to the number of jailers against the number of inmates.
What needs to happen, Hazelwood told the court, as that operations either need to be modified to fit the jail, or the jail needs to be re-cast to fit current operations.
The problem with bringing operation to fit the jail is that more potential inmates are released due to structure/staffing limitations, the justices were told.
“You’re going to have to look at other ways to handle criminals,” the court was told. Options such as treatment facilities, or transporting inmates to other jails would be a consideration.
Cleburne County Jail, after being found operating outside standards, now transports its female inmates to White County Jail. It has also dropped subsidized inmate programs such as federal inmate housing or Act 309 inmates – a work-release system for state inmates.
Van Buren County currently houses federal and 309 inmates, the revenue from which is used to support jail operations and calculated into the budget.
From here the discussion between justices and Hazelwood brought up that a more robust jail would allow greater revenue potential, especially if the jail were equipped for such clients as juvenile inmates, as well as increasing its 309 and federal inmate counts.
“What we need is a new jail,” Justice Mary Philips said.
Justices agreed, but the question of paying for a new jail was not resolved.
“Where are we going to come up with the money [for a new jail]?” Justice Dell Holt asked.
Justice Brian Tatum, who headed up the county’s budget committee as it prepared the 2020 budget, said in an earlier interview the budget was based upon revenue projections at 2004 levels.
County Judge Dale James reported the county’s being hit by signifigant storms Jan. 10 gave a chance to test some repairs the road department had made in preceding month.
This included several areas were drainage improvements were made, including in one case on Moore’s Lake Road where the drainage was important to keep storm run-off out of a home there. This was also thee case at Watson Road.
The plan for road improvements in 2020 is displayed on a map outside the county judge’s office, James told the court.
In other council matters:
• James was joined by Clinton student Ian Thompson who both observed and participated in court proceedings. Thompson, who had spoken at the recent meeting regarding the sales tax extension, had expressed an interest in govermment. James had the young man gavel in and gavel out the evening’s proceedings.
• The court voted in favor of moving a part-time employee in county roads to full-time. Financing for this position came from 2019 carry-over, the court was told.
• The court arranged for the library to be able to make its bond payment.
• The court also authorized James to apply for a grant to allow window heaters and air conditioners to be used in the annex building. James told the group that the current boiler system was unpredictable, and had created problems when it broke down this past summer and allowed humidity in the building to rise. Going to window units, which would require $50,000 in wiring, was the most economical solution without going to a roof-mounted heat and air unit.
