James Alfred Harness, 88, of Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. He was born on Feb. 13, 1934, to the late Barton Monroe and Ethel (Huggins) Harness.
He is preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Della Harness, Opal Nina McDonald, Milda Erby, Anna Bee Kirkendoll; and one brother, Aubie Monroe Harness.
He is survived by his son, Aubrey Harness; and two daughters, Cecelia Maurer (Mark) and Amanda Holland (Grant); five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Clinton, Arkansas. His final resting place will be at Holly Mountain Cemetery.
Arrangements by Arkansas Cremation, 10515 W Markham St, Ste B1, Little Rock, AR 72205.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence to the family, you may do so using the “Tribute Wall” tab. www.arkansascremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.