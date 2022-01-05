Van Buren County Judge Dale James, announces his intent to run for re-election in 2022.
“It has been an incredible three years. I look forward to serving another term. We have made great strides in transparency being rated as the number six most transparent county in Arkansas. The county is in far better financial condition than before. Every promise from the 2018 campaign has been accomplished” James said. “There is a lot of work still be done. It is morning in Van Buren County and I eagerly anticipate a bright and sunny day ahead.”
