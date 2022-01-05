James Beavers was born on April 21, 1937 to Homer and Jessie (Lunsford) Beavers. He was a mechanical engineer, businessman, farmer and former mayor of the city of Clinton, and went to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the age of 84. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Sharon (Weaver) Beavers, son, Jamie and wife Carol Beavers, daughter, Tami and husband Roy Kirkpatrick; grandchildren; Spencer Kirkpatrick, Tyler Kirkpatrick, Daniel Beavers, Ryan Kirkpatrick, David Beavers, Nathan Kirkpatrick, Grace Beavers and Colt Kirkpatrick, sister, Jo Trawick, sister-in-law, Doris Chandler, brother-in-law, Ferrell (Mary Kay) Weaver, sister-in-law, Kathleen (Jerel) Brown, sister-in-law, Joanne Weaver. He also had many nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Jessie Beavers, stepmother, Cassie Beavers, brother, Dale Beavers, brother-in-laws, Kay Trawick and Frank Weaver.
James graduated from Clinton High School in 1955 and spent three years in the Marine Corps as a sergeant. He then attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and Little Rock earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked at various manufacturing corporations on his way to becoming head engineer at Metal Stamping in Conway, Arkansas where he obtained 10 patents. James married Sharon (Weaver) on July 12, 1962, at Pee Dee Baptist Church. In 1968 they moved back to Clinton, Arkansas and purchased Hensley Auto Parts, together they quickly expanded the business into several auto parts dealerships statewide. James was mayor of the city of Clinton from 1990 to 2002. He actively attended Pee Dee Baptist Church for many years and later attended First Baptist Church for the remainder of his life.
James had a love for fishing, hunting, gardening, watching all Razorback sports and raising cattle. He loved spending time with his family and especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren.
All services will take place at the First Baptist Church in Clinton.
Visitation services are 5:00PM – 7:00PM, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Funeral services will be at 10:00AM, Thursday, December 30, 2021. Interment will follow at Holley Mountain Cemetery in Clinton, Arkansas.
To express condolences online you may visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
