James Hubert Story, 84, of Clinton, Arkansas passed away January 5, 2020.
Visitation is 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 and funeral services are 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. Interment will follow in Culpepper Cemetery.
