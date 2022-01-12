James Lee Hice, 84, of Bee Branch, Arkansas was born on December 26, 1937 to the late Jack and Nova Lee (White) Hice in Morganton, Arkansas and passed peacefully from this life on January 6, 2022 in Clinton, Arkansas. He was a draftsman by trade and worked for Arkansas Power and Light. He retuned home to the family farm where he retired and was married Hazel Jeanne Buckman for 35 years. James was a family man and loved to spend time with his family at his deer hut. His grandchildren affectionately called him Grandpop. He was also a member of the Colony Church of Christ.
James is preceded in death by his parents and three children; Sherry Ann Hice, Shea Appleby and B.J. Brawner.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Jeanne, one son, Frankie Don Hice (Cornelia), one son-in-law, Steve Appleby, one bonus daughter, Stephanie Cooper (Richard), grandchildren; Stepheni Appleby (John), Z A Isch, Scotty Appleby (Kayla), Katie Breman, Michael Hice, Damiean Salinas, Greyson Cooper, Merrissa Williamson, Austyn Cooper, Caitlyn Cooper, twelve great grandchildren, extended family, other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. To express online condolences please visit, www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
