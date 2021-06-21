Little Rock, Arkansas, native small business owner and community advocate Natalie James announces her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for United States Senate.
James announces with the endorsement of Democratic state legislators Jay Richardson of Fort Smith and Denise Ennett of Little Rock.
“Today, as a mother, a small business owner, and as an Arkansan who believes we deserve better, I’m announcing my candidacy for the Democratic nomination to be Arkansas’ next United States Senator.
“I launch this campaign to restore the promise of the American Dream to all Arkansans and all Americans,” James said. “We have faced turbulent times, and we have overcome them, not by drowning out our neighbors or closing off our hearts, ears and mind. But by realizing that having our differences in opinion does not mean we can not find common ground to get things done and make progress for all.
“I refuse to believe that Arkansas isn’t worth fighting for, and I refuse to believe that we ought to sit on the sidelines and wait for another political cycle.”
She kicked off her campaign with a nine-city tour beginning June 14.
