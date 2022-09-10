Jason Willard Bramlett, 42, was born on April 2, 1980, in Conway, Arkansas, to Dave Mick and Patricia Bramlett Stuart, passed away on Aug. 24, 2022.
Jason was preceded in death by his dad, Dave Mick; his mamaw, Patsy Harmon; grandmother, Patsy Russell Mick; and grandfathers, Homer Mick and Willard Bramlett.
He is survived by his mom, Patricia Stuart; stepdad, Greg Stuart; stepmom, De Steen; brothers, Patrick Bryson, Jeremy Bryson, Eric Steen, Aaron Mick and Justin Mick; sister, Laura Steen; and daughter, Katelin Bramlett. Jason is also survived by uncles, Bobby Joe (Tina) Bramlett, Robert (Debbie) Bramlett; and aunts, Emma (Jeremy) Smiley and Joyce Bramlett. He was very close to his cousins, Tara Bigelow, Doug Bramlett, Dalton Smiley, Kelsey Smiley and Sheila Griffin.
Known by most as Buford, Jason loved to work on old cars, ride the backroads, and spin tires on 4-wheelers. He had a big heart, and his family meant the world to him. He was loved by all that knew him and will be forever missed.
There will be a graveside service at the Dennard Cemetery on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at 2 p.m.
