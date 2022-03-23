Jennifer Lynn Domers, 51, of Clinton, Arkansas was born on March 12, 1971 to Hugh and Eileen (Rasmussen) Downie in Bronxville, New York and passed from this life on March 16, 2022 with her loving family at her side. Jenn lived her entire life faithfully as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Professionally, she enjoyed her career as office manager for Dr. Kyle Hensley, DDS throughout the past 25 years.
Left to cherish her precious memory are her parents, her beloved husband, Richie of almost 30 years, one brother, Joshua Downie and wife Heather, father-in-law, Richard Domers, one sister-in-law, Kelly Oyler and husband John, many relatives in Clinton, Arkansas and New York, and a host of friends who will miss her greatly.
A virtual Celebration of Life service will be held to honor her life and memory at 2:00 pm on March 27, 2022. Please contact family for the Zoom link information.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in her honor at www.jw.org.
To express condolences online please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
