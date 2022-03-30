Jerry J. Booher, 78, of Oceanside, California passed away February 12, 2022. Marine Viet Nam vet. Preceded in death by parents Calvin and Joy, and brother Calvin. Survived by children Sheryl, Charlene, Jerry and Chris of Oceanside, brothers Alvin, Charles, and Billy, sister Mary Jo, and many nieces and nephews.
