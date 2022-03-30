Jerry J. Booher, 78, of Oceanside, California passed away February 12, 2022. Marine Viet Nam vet. Preceded in death by parents Calvin and Joy, and brother Calvin. Survived by children Sheryl, Charlene, Jerry and Chris of Oceanside, brothers Alvin, Charles, and Billy, sister Mary Jo, and many nieces and nephews.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.