The Godhead exists in three persons, Father, Son and Holy Ghost. God is “past finding out” (Romans 11:33) in entirety but we can and must know Him to be saved. We are all sinners, having received our sin nature and its condemnation from the first man, Adam.
When Adam and Eve sinned, a Redeemer was promised and for hundreds of years men waited for Him, living under the curse of sin and worshipping under the heavy burden of the Law. The Law had its place as a glorious administration, taught of sin and pointed to the coming sinless sacrifice of the perfect Lamb; but its glory was “done away” (2 Corinthians 3:7) in Christ. There is a new ministration of righteousness which far exceeds the glory of the old. We have been given closer, more intimate contact with God the Father by the sacrifice of the Son who paid our sin debt and the debt of those who worshipped under the Law. God the Spirit indwells each believer and we are “free from the law of sin and death” (Romans 8:2). “Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty” (2 Corinthians 3:17).
I am a sinner. Sin will be punished by eternal death. I can’t help myself. I’m set to die but God doesn’t want me to die so He gave of Himself a Substitute to die in my place. Amazing! I owe. I owe God. He pays. He pays Himself what I owe Him! Can anyone refuse a plan like that?! Jesus Christ is the way and the only way to God and His salvation. “For in him dwelleth all the fulness of the Godhead bodily. And ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power” (Colossians 2:9, 10). Jesus is all and in all who receive Him.
He is our High priest, our Altar and our Sacrifice. He is the Firstborn Brother among the many brothers and sisters He has brought into God’s family. He is our righteousness, our Bread of Life, the Living Water that satisfies our thirst for the holy. Jesus is a Friend of sinners and the Great Physician for body and soul. He looses prisoners of Satan and binds up the brokenhearted. “A bruised reed shall he not break, and the [dimly burning] flax shall he not quench” (Isaiah 42:3). He comforts and teaches us as we walk with Him. He takes all our prayers to God as our Mediator and when we stand before the Judge of all the earth, He is our righteous Advocate who pleads our guilt but takes the guilt upon Himself.
Jesus came meek and lowly, establishing His kingdom in the hearts of men and women but He is coming again as King of kings, Lord of lords and Victor over sin and death and the kingdoms of the world. He gives that victory to believers in Him. All He is and all He has done is for our benefit. He has great glory and puts His glory on His people. Nothing and nobody can take these blessings from us. “Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us” (Romans 8:37). Knowing Jesus’ love and His redemption plan makes it easy to believe, repent, confess His name before others, receive baptism and live as a temple of His Spirit. Full. Complete. In Him! He’s all we need!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.