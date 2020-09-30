Friday saw another game under the Friday night lights for the Clinton Yellowjackets as they took on Dardanelle, but this was no ordinary night for the Yellowjackets and their fans. It was an incredibly special night at venerable old Jim Tumlison Field the long-time home of the Jackets. In conjunction with the 70th anniversary of the first football game played at Jim Tumlison Field, the hallowed home of the Yellowjackets, was rededicated. The event was sponsored by Clinton High School and the Clinton Yellowjacket Booster Club.
In the late 1930s the students at the Clinton Vocational Training School, as the school was known then, expressed an interest in starting a football program and with help from the school and the local business community the program began. The players selected Yellowjackets as the school mascot. The Clinton football program played its initial season in 1939 and has played every year since except for the World War II years of 1943 and 1944.
The Yellowjackets first home was downtown, at the present site of Davis Cash Lumber, in a baseball park converted to football during the season. In the late 1940s plans were made to build an athletic field on campus. The area between the two hills which made up the campus was little more than a swamp with a road running through it in 1950. The school, working in conjunction with the Booster Club and Petit Jean Electric worked to create an athletic field and bring the Yellowjackets back to campus from downtown. In 1950, with the help of Petit Jean Electric, it was considered one of the best lit fields in the state. The first game played on the field was on September 16, 1950 a victory by the Yellowjackets over the Danville Little Johns before 700 fans. The Jackets head coach that night was Mike Malham who would go on to become a member of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame after a long successful coaching career at both the high school and college levels. The Clinton Athletic Field as it was referred to in 1950 was not only home to the football Yellowjackets but also doubled as a baseball field with the infield and grandstand located on the southwest corner of the field.
The field has undergone many changes and improvements over the years. The baseball field was later moved to another location making football the only sport played on the field. Improvements to the seating as well as expanding the seating capacity of the field have occurred at various times over the last 70 years. In 1951 bleachers were added to both sides of the field and in 1955 new steel framed bleachers with wooden seating were added to the field costing $1,540 that were hoped to be paid for by the sale of season tickets. Original wooden bleachers have now been supplanted by aluminum and steel. Jim Tumlison Fields capacity has been increased twice in the last five years. Two sections of bleachers have been added to the home side of the field as well as totally new visitor seating doubling the capacity of the visitor seating in 2019. The press box as well as the fieldhouse have been replaced over the years. A field house constructed in the 1990s on the east end of the field replaced a fieldhouse used for years located on the hill above the field on its north side. In recent years, a track has been installed around the field as well as a newly constructed modern concession facility on the west end of the field.
In 2008 the field was officially named for long-time coach, teacher, and principal Jim Tumlison. Mr. Tumlison was a native of Hamburg Arkansas. He would go on to play college football at Arkansas Tech University for the legendary coach John E. Tucker. In 1945 Tumlison was named all-conference as a member of the Wonder Boys undefeated Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference Champions. He played center on the first of five straight conference champions for Tech. In 1946 Mr. Tumlison came to Clinton as a coach. His wife Mary told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette in a 2008 article, “at the time he had the opportunity to go to college and make a name for himself as a collegiate football player but he knew the community needed him.” It would be a career that would span 36 years spent entirely at Clinton. In his long career at Clinton he would serve the district as a teacher, coach, and principal and even served the county as head of the Fair Association. His wife went on to say, “he devoted his life to Clinton, he devoted his life to the school, he did what had to be done.” Tumlison and his wife also owned two store fronts in downtown Clinton in addition to his work at the school. The shops were damaged during the historic Clinton flood of 1982. Tumlison decided against the countless hours it would take to rebuild those business and decided also to retire from the Clinton public schools and he and his wife began traveling to places they had been unable to during his long career.
Tumlison passed away in 2003 but almost immediately a movement began to name a building on campus in his honor. The Tumlison’s had four children of their own, three sons and a daughter, but as his daughter Jo Nell Warren told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette in 2008, “the kids were like family it was more than just a job for him, the kids were really important to him.” The feeling was mutual as many of his former players and students began a movement to honor Tumlison in some way for the positive influence he had made in their lives. One of the leaders of this movement was Clell Lewis one of Tumlison’s players from the 1950s. Lewis told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette in 2008, “he was a good role model for the boys who played for him he taught young men how to live, he taught me things that stayed with me my whole life, in many situations my first thought would be what would coach say.” Lewis went on to say, “even after all these years that every time he passes the football field, he sees it as Coach Tumlison’s office.” Tumlison’s influence lives on today thru his family and the generations of students he influenced over his years at Clinton.
In its 70 years Jim Tumlison field has played host to many events including baseball, football, track and field, graduation, band, and elementary field day among other things. It has been the home of nine conference champions and four regular season undefeated teams in its years as the home to the Yellowjackets. Since that first game played in 1950 until today generations of Yellowjackets have put on the black and gold and devoted themselves to representing Clinton and they do it on a field named for a man who devoted his life for that school.
