On Friday night Sept. 18, Jim Tumlison Field, the long-time home of the Clinton Yellowjackets, will be rededicated. The ceremony sponsored by both the Clinton Public Schools and the Clinton Yellowjacket Booster Club will get underway at 6:30 p.m. just prior to the kickoff of the Clinton and Dardanelle football game. Members of the Tumlison family will be on hand for the ceremony as well as the unveiling of new signage designed and constructed by the Clinton FFA.
Jim Tumlison was a long-time educator, coach, and principal in the Clinton School District. Jim Tumlison Field originally known as the Clinton Athletic Field when it opened in 1950, is now in its 70th year as home of the Yellowjackets. The field originally served as both a baseball and football field and has been host to many events including graduations and track meets, among others.
