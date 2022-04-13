Jimmie Lee Kirkendoll, 76, of Clinton, Arkansas passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at his home. He was born Sunday, April 29, 1945 in Clinton, Arkansas (Mill Camp) to the late Charles Penzel Kirkendoll and Geneva (Gibson) Curtis.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Millis, Jr., Gerald, Charlie and Glendale Kirkendoll and half-sister, Juanita Christian.
Jimmie, aka Popa worked at the chicken plant for 18 ½ years, Frank’s Construction and Kajac’s Construction. He was active in the Botkinburg Volunteer Fire Department for many years and served as Fire Department Chief, Assistant Chief and firefighter. Jimmie was a HAM radio operator, KE5OJD and his CB handle was Yellow-Hat. He loved his family, his dog, Little Lady. Jimmy loved sitting outside soaking up the sun and was an avid player of the lottery.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce Kirkendoll, three children; Richard (Trisha) Kirkendoll, JD Kirkendoll, Elizabeth Hess (Danny Wilson), twelve grandchildren; James (Angie)Kirkendoll, John Kirkendoll, Charles Kirkendoll, Anna Hess, Kayla Hess, Somer (DJ) Heiser, Cristena (Joe) Cook, Jeffery (Haley) Wilchman, Aron Kirkendoll, Harley Emerson, Aubrey Martin, twenty-three great-grandchildren; Mikial, Thomas, Brian, Caiden and Brooks Kirkendoll, Brent, Katelyn, Cameron Compton, Eli and Miles Couch, Westley Cook, Jayden Richardson, Sophia, and Tucker Collister, Aroa Hess, Lane Burnett, Roxie Martin, Brittany Slonecker Duncan, Ty Erion, Cash Leatherwood, Dominic, Logan and Ella Wilchman, three great-great grandchildren; Aurora, Desiree and Izabella Duncan, sister-in-law, Nancy Kirkendoll, former son-in-law, David Hess, his best dog friend, Little Lady, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation services will be from 2:00p.m. – 4:00p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home with interment following at Pee Dee Cemetery.
To express condolences online, please visit www.rollerfuenralhomes.com/clinton
