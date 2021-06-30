Jimmy Franklin Williams of Clinton, Arkansas passed away peacefully at the Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Monday, June 21, 2021
Jimmy was born July 1, 1932 on Holly Mountain near Clinton. He was the son of Silas and Mildred (Privitt) Williams of Shirley, Arkansas. Jimmy grew up in Shirley, spending many happy, youthful years with family and good friends. He graduated from Shirley High School. He met and married Dolores Jo Blair of Leslie and together they had four children, Charles “Chick”, Dale, Kim, and Brett. They lived and raised their children in Clinton. He was a member of First Baptist Church. Jim was an employee of Clinton Motor Company for almost 50 years. He loved to work in his garden and take his kids to the creek to swim. More than anything he loved his family and especially enjoyed his time with his children and grandchildren.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dolores, son Chick, and grandson Matthew.
Left to cherish his memory is his faithful companion of 15 years, Doris Chandler of Clinton; sister Jackie Maxwell of Benton; two sons, Dale Williams and Brett Williams (Bridgett) of Clinton; one daughter, Kim Bittle of Heber Springs; seven grandchildren; Trey Stanfield (Brittaney), Shannon Williams, Brad Bittle (Micaela), Rebecca Clark (Clay), Dustin Williams (Lacey), Parker Williams, and Austin Bittle; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. The funeral will be officiated by Pastor Faron Rogers of Clinton First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pee Dee Cemetery.
To express online condolences visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
