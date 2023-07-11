Jimmy Lee Cossey, 80, of Clinton, Arkansas, born Dec. 12, 1942, in Roland, Arkansas, to the late Arlie and Claudie Bowling died July 8, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at his home.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Jimmy was a lifetime member of the Culpepper Church of Christ and retired as a manufacturing engineer at International Harvester Bus Company in Conway, Arkansas. He was also a member of the Van Buren County Cattlemen Association. Jimmy was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Sue (Eades) Cossey of Clinton, Arkansas; sons, Jimmy L. Cossey II and wife Christa of Clinton, Arkansas, Tim Cossey of Sarasota, Florida; daughter, Angela (Cossey) Baker and husband Bart of Clinton, Arkansas; grandsons, Zach Cossey of Florida and Eston Cossey of Kentucky; many extended family and friends.
Visitation services are Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas, followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Culpepper Cemetery.
The family will also have a celebrations of life at a later date.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
