On October 29, 2021 our beloved wife, mother, and Oma, Joan Johnson departed this world surrounded by her loved ones.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Interment will follow at Crowell Mountain Cemetery.
To express condolences online visit rollerfuneralhomes.com/Clinton
