John Charles Pack, 76, of Jerusalem, Arkansas, passed from this life on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1944, in Bastrop, Louisiana, to Aubrey and Joan (Dailey) Pack. John is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ellen Pack.
John enlisted in the United States Army as a young man. After his military service he was employed by the bus factory in Conway, Arkansas. While working for the bus factory he attended technical collage to become a mechanic. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. His greatest happiness was when he was in the woods hunting.
Left to cherish John’s memory is his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Leigh Pack, and his daughter, Michelle Pack.
Graveside Service for John was Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Zion Hill Cemetery in Jerusalem, Arkansas, with Brother Joe Berry officiating.
Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton is honored to be entrusted with John Pack’s funeral arrangements. Visit www.roller funeralhomes.com to sign guestbook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.