It is with great pride that Phillip and Jenny Jones of Clinton, Arkansas, and Ronnie and Angie Harlow of Searcy, Arkansas, announce the upcoming wedding of their children, Joel L. Jones and Brittan K. Harlow.
They will be honoring the couple with a shower on April 30, 2023, at 2 p.m. located at the Petit Jean community room at 270 Quality Drive in Clinton.
All friends and family are invited to attend.
