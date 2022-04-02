Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Poll
Following are the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending March 12. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Jonesboro (9);28-3;151;2
2. North Little Rock (7);28-3;150;1
3. Magnolia;29-0;118;3
4. Bentonville;22-9;96;–
5. Fayetteville;21-7;71;6
6. Blytheville;28-7;66;–
7. Marion;25-8;64;–
8. LR Central;18-12;36;–
9. LR Parkview;24-4;20;4
10. Lake Hamilton;24-7;19;–
Others receiving votes: Farmington 18, Osceola 17, Bryant 13, LR Mills 10, Springdale Har-Ber 9, Springdale 9, Bentonville West 7, Pine Bluff 5, Dumas 1.
CLASS 6A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Little Rock (16);28-3;80;1
2. Bentonville;22-9;61;–
3. Fayetteville;21-7;46;2
4. LR Central;18-12;28;–
5. Bryant;15-9;10;4
Others receiving votes: Springdale Har-Ber 6, Springdale 6, Bentonville West 3.
CLASS 5A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Jonesboro (16);28-3;80;1
2. Marion;25-8;60;5
3. Lake Hamilton;24-7;41;–
4. LR Parkview;24-4;29;2
5. Pine Bluff;21-8;27;4
Others receiving votes: Maumelle 3.
CLASS 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Magnolia (16);29-0;80;1
2. Blytheville;28-7;63;3
3. LR Mills;22-8;42;–
4. Farmington;30-2;31;2
5. Berryville;27-8;23;–
Others receiving votes: Forrest City 2, Robinson 1.
CLASS 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Osceola (16);29-4;80;1
2. Dumas;28-4;64;3
3. Elkins;29-5;40;2
4. McGehee;18-9;35;–
5. Walnut Ridge;24-7;12;–
Others receiving votes: Bergman 3, Mayflower 2, Episcopal Collegiate 2, Manila 1, Central Arkansas Christian 1.
CLASS 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Lavaca (16);35-2;80;1
2. Magnet Cove;28-9;54;–
3. Marianna;21-8;32;–
4. Acorn;29-10;26;–
5. Eureka Springs;35-4;22;3
Others receiving votes: Dierks 13, Junction City 6, Buffalo Island Central 6, Rector 1.
CLASS 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bradley (16);36-5;80;–
2. County Line;40-5;64;4
3. Calico Rock;28-12;44;–
4. Guy Perkins;23-11;15;–
(tie) Marked Tree;28-2;15;1
Others receiving votes: Wonderview 14, West Side Greers Ferry 4, The New School 2, Brinkley 2.
