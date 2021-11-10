Joseph “Mark” Cowan of St. Joe, Arkansas passed away November 3, 2021, at Northwest Medical in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born November 25, 1948. The son of J.B. and Juanita Cowan, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by one sister Jo Lynn Cowan.
He was survived by his wife Carolyn Linn Cowan of St. Joe, Arkansas. His son, Allan Cowan of Russellville, Arkansas and a daughter, Alicia Serena of Green Forest Arkansas; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a special niece, Karen Johnson, and many friends and relatives.
A memorial Service is pending at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.