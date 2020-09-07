On Thursday night the junior and 7th grade Yellowjackets opened the 2020 season with wins over Huntsville. The junior high Jackets shutout the Eagles by a score of 28-0 while the 7th grade Jackets won 8-6. It was a great defensive performance by the Yellowjackets as they held Huntsville to only 6 points over a combined 72 minutes of play in the two games.
Payton Sellers opened the scoring for Clinton with a 30-yard touchdown run on the Yellowjackets first possession of the game after a Zane Widner fumble recovery. Justin Sutton tacked on the two-point conversion and with 4:12 left in the first quarter the Jackets led 8-0. Clinton forced a Huntsville punt on the Eagles next possession that Widner turned into a spectacular 60-yard return for a touchdown showing both his speed and power as he broke several tackles on his way to the endzone. Sutton scored on the two-point conversion attempt and the Jackets led 16-0 with 2:16 still left in the first quarter.
Midway thru the second quarter Widner ran the ball for 43 yards down to the Huntsville 10-yard line. Two plays later Sellers scored from 6 yards out for the touchdown, the 2-point conversion was no good, but Clinton increased their lead to 22-0 which would also be the half-time score. Billy Stanley intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter to set up the only score of the second half. Stanley had a 25-yard run down to the 5-yard line and would eventually score from the 3 with 5:31 left in the final quarter. The two-point conversion was no good and the Jackets led 28-0 which would be the final score.
The 7th grade dominated the time of possession in their game. The Yellowjackets had the ball close to 32 minutes of the 40-minute game. The Jackets drove 75 yards in the first half for their only score with the big play being a 20 yd run by Sam Standridge, thru the mud and the water, for the touchdown. Rylan Jones carried the two-point conversion in to give Clinton an 8-0 lead. Huntsville scored in the second half but the Yellowjacket defense stopped the Eagles two-point conversion attempt to preserve an 8-6 victory for the Jackets. The Jr Jackets and 7th grade travel to Ozark this Thursday night to take on the Hillbilly’s.
