On a great night for football in the River Valley the Clinton Jr. Yellowjackets picked up their second win of the season. The Jr. Jackets scored twice in the first quarter in route to a 22-7 win over Dardanelle at Bob Keenen Field. The 7th grade Jackets suffered their first loss of the season and just their first loss since the 5th grade in the opening game of the night against the Sand Lizards.
The Jr. Jackets took the opening kick and marched right down the field. Four runs by Zane Widner, including one for 16 yds, and three first downs highlighted the drive. Widner put the Jackets on the board with a 1yd. run and Peyton Sellers added the 2-point conversion to put Clinton in the lead 8-0. A lead they would never relinquish. Dardanelle would answer with a touchdown of their own, but the Jackets stopped the two-point conversion to preserve an 8-7 lead. The Jackets would answer quickly with Widner racing 67 yds. on a quarterback keeper for a touchdown just 38 seconds later. Clinton led 14-7 after failing to convert the 2-point attempt. Widner, with another great night for the Jackets, had 101 yds. in the first quarter.
Midway thru the second quarter the Jackets drove 75 yards for another score. Four different running backs carried the load for Clinton. Sellers had runs of 35 and 7 yds., Justin Sutton had a 4 yd. run and Billy Standlee had two runs including a 26 yd. touchdown run to cap off the drive. Dawson Maynard added the 2-point conversion to give Clinton a 22-7 half-time lead.
Clinton scored the only points of the second half. In the 4th quarter the Jackets drove 71 yards picking up 6 first downs along the way to score. Runs by Zayden Branard, Braeden Eppes, and a 3-yd touchdown run by Bryston Venable made the final score 28-7. In the second half the Jacket defense continued to play well shutting out Dardanelle.
The 7th grade Yellowjackets suffered their first loss in two years falling to Dardanelle 32-6. The Sand Lizards featured an outstanding quarterback running back combination. The Jackets got the ball first and moved the ball in 10 plays, including a 10 yd. pass from Brody Dufrene to Sam Standridge, to the Dardanelle 13 yd. line before having to turn the ball over on downs. The Sand Lizards scored on their very first play an 87 yd. touchdown run to lead 6-0. The Lizards would go 60 yds. on their second play of the game and lead 12-0 before increasing the lead to 18-0 on a 3 yd. touchdown run all in the first quarter.
The biggest play of the night for Clinton was an interception by Standridge that set up the Jackets only scoring drive of the night early in the second quarter. The Jackets drove 48 yds. in 11 plays capped off by a 3 yd. run by Dufrene for the score. The 2-pt conversion was no good and the Jackets trailed 18-6. The Sand Lizards would tack on two more scores in the second half of 47 and 58 yds respectively to make the final score Dardanelle 32 Clinton 6.
The Jr. Jackets and 7th grade Jackets are now 2-1 on the season. The Clinton Jr. High and 7th grade teams will be on the road again this week. The teams will travel to North Little Rock on Thursday to take on Central Arkansas Christian.
