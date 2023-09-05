Van Buren County Judge Dale James issued a countywide burn ban on Aug. 30 until further notice.
“There shall be no open burning during the burn ban. Enclosed burning shall be allowed, such as inside a barrel,” the order reads. “Outdoor grilling activities shall be allowed. Campfires at designated campsites on Corp. of Engineers property and within campfire rings on private property shall be allowed.
“The primary emphasis of the burn ban shall be on trash burning, brush burning, property clearing purposes or other activities which pose a threat to the public safety and welfare.”
Violators could be subject to a maximum fine of $500, according to the order.
