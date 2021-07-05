Judith A. Chaney of Shirley, age 81, was born in Kenton, Ohio to the late Paul W. and Henrietta Ramge Prater and passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021 at her home. She graduated Columbus Business College and worked in the data processing and accounting field for 25 years. She married Arnold Chaney in 1964 and they moved to Northwest Indiana, where they lived for 32 years. They retired to Arkansas in 1999 where she was an active member of the Fairfield Bay Animal Protection League and shelter.
She was preceded in death by her step-father and step-sister, and is survived by her husband and her daughters, Lisa (Jon) Mowery and Suzy (Tim) Neloff, her grandchildren Brandon, Patty and Kyle, and her brother Joe (Sandy) Prater.
There has been no service scheduled at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Services.
