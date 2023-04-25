Judy Beth Allen (67), of Clinton, Arkansas, formerly of Chandler, Arizona, died on April 17, 2023, at Conway Baptist Hospital in Conway, Arkansas, after a long illness.
Judy was born on Oct. 25, 1955, in St. Charles, Illinois, the daughter of Shirley (nee Swett) Smith and Jim Smith and stepdaughter of Josie Smith. Judy married Eric Scott Allen on Nov. 28, 2002, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Judy will be remembered for her laugh, kindness and loving heart.
She got so much joy growing up with her Arizona cousins.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Eric Allen; father and stepmother, Jim and Josie Smith; father-in-law, Wallace Allen; sister-in-law, Susan Allen-Murray; uncle, Gale Swett; and many cousins.
Judy is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Smith; and her mother-in-law, Leila Allen.
Visitation will be form 2-3 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. A second funeral and interment will be at West Rest Haven Funeral Home and Memorial Park at a later time.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
