Judy Jan Millikan, 76, of Lakeside, California went to be with our Heavenly Father, on Monday, January 4, 2022 in Lakeside, California. She was born on November 8, 1946 to Arnold and Edna (Bradley) Bradford in Ruston, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her Husband Robert Millikan of 43 years, children; Bradford and wife Kristy Millikan, Rustin, stepchild; Robert, three grandchildren; Kaylie, Carson and Brooklynn, one brother, Tom Bradford and wife Penny, one sister, Elizabeth Bradford many other family members and a host of friends.
Jan was a sweet soul who loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved to travel and especially loved to visit missions. Some of her favorite times were traveling back to Arkansas to visit family and her college, University of Central Arkansas. On her spare time, she liked to run and bike in San Diego. She regularly attended church at Trinity United Methodist Church. She had a wonderful group of friends who she attended bible study with most every Sunday.
She spent many years working at Bob’s Crane and retired at the age of 76. She loved her job and was a huge asset to her company. Everyone that worked with her loved having her as a co-worker.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Interment will follow at Culpepper Cemetery.
To express online condolences please visit www. rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
