Judy Simpkins fought many battles in her life. Born on March 18, 1949, Judith Anne was the eldest child of CJ (Tige) and Merle Huggins.
When she was a child, she survived many pranks by a red headed “little” brother. Her younger sister beheaded her Barbie’s and buried them under the ash pile. There are rumors of her being chased through the yard by her daddy ... though we’re not really sure who won that one. She married a military man and spent her adult life fighting every battle he did ... she fought on the home front while he fought wherever the Army sent him. The Lord blessed her with three daughters ... and then the battles truly began. Ask one of her girls about all the fights they had between them ... momma was always the one in the middle and it usually ended up with everyone rolling on the floor laughing. She fought battles that were long and hard, and she fought them well. She lost her battle with COPD and cancer on Oct. 9, 2022.
On Aug. 9, 1966, she married Jerry Simpkins. They were married for 50 years and were blessed with three daughters, Marlana, Tonia and Carmon. Marlana is married to Larry Dollar, Jr. currently of Maumelle, Arkansas. They have four children, Devin, Brittany, Elizabeth and Matthew. Tonia was tragically killed in a tornado in 2008. Her husband, Raymond, now lives in Vilonia. They have two children, Andrew and Corina. Carmon and two of her children, Coltyn and Chayse currently reside in Shirley, while Mikhaila and her family live in Marshall. Jerry and Judy were blessed with 16 great grandchildren and truly, 16 great grandchildren were blessed with Jerry and Judy’s love and wisdom.
Judy’s siblings, little brother Charles and his wife Mona, as well as sisters Kathy and Marsha all reside in Shirley, Arkansas. She had an infant brother, Richard, that was tragically stillborn.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Simpkins; their daughter, Tonia (Simpkins) Selken; and her parents, Merle and CJ Huggins.
Visitation was Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the funeral home. Interment followed at Eglantine Cemetery.
To express condolences online please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.