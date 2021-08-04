The Van Buren Master Gardeners were on the road again for the ‘We Noticed’ program.
This time we went to Botkinburg. Patti and Bruce Bokony were nominated by Brenda Passmore. As we drove up the driveway, we immediately understood why they were nominated. They have 11 acres and although some of it is still wooded, a huge piece of it is cleared. Their lawn takes each of them four hours to mow. She mows on a ride on lawn mower, and he does his part with a tractor. They have flowers and shrubs all around the house. There are some spots of shade, but a lot of sun. There is a slope to their land, and they found the best way of redirecting the rainwater. They made dry creek beds that end in a dry pond. So, when it rains the water would collect in the pond and then slowly go into the ground and water the surrounding plants. The upside of this is that they have only watered their front flower bed once this year. They also do well at researching their plants and planting them in the appropriate areas, including drought resistant plants. On part of the sloped yard, leading to the back yard, Bruce carved in a set of stairs that blended into the landscape naturally. Scattered around the manicured lawn were various trees, some fruit trees, some flowering trees, and some sentimental trees that they brought along from their previous place. In one corner of the property was a huge veggie garden that was enclosed so that the deer could not eat it. It was a no till garden. They layered pine needles, grass clippings and compost. It was a good idea because their garden was doing very well and was weed free. Their garden produces so much that there is more than enough to be able to share. They not only share with their family and friends, but also to the food bank. The most amazing part was that they did all of this since 2014. Now they have started to use tractors and other equipment to move the large rocks around instead of ruining their backs….and they have moved a lot of rock. Many of the gardens were edged with large stones. Their yard was absolutely amazing and inspirational. Congratulations and thank you for sharing your hard work with us.
Our second nominee perfectly illustrates the diversity of the nominations. Matt & Angie Cotton, and Wayne & Judy Keith of Fairfield Bay are inspiring other condos to fix up their yard as well. Angie does the garden work, and she does it wonderfully. She not only has the front of the condo looking great, but also the side of the condo and a corner space. She has enormous ferns placed around her yard. We met Wayne as he was staining the staircase. The two condos together have gotten a lot of renovations and it is truly inspiring others to do the same. Our timing wasn’t great in meeting with Angie and now she is on a well-deserved vacation. Congratulations on a job well done.
Thank you to everyone who has nominated someone thus far. I just love the diversity of all the gardens. If you know someone who has a garden that you enjoy, send me a message and nominate them. My email is birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com. It can be a whole yard, or a garden spot. If you enjoy it, share it with the rest of us. Thank you to all of our nominees for being an inspiration.
