LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wants to remind all hunters that all annual hunting licenses expire June 30.
Annual fishing licenses are valid for one year from the date of purchase, but all Arkansas hunting licenses will expire at the end of the month.
Licenses are available at many retail stores throughout the state and by phone, but renewing can be as simple as clicking a button on the AGFC’s website.
All hunting and fishing privileges become effective immediately. Supplying the AGFC with your email address during the license purchase process enables you to receive an email with a digital copy of your license to carry on your phone.
The AGFC app, available here for iPhones or here for Android, is another great resource to renew and carry your hunting and fishing license. It also includes current weather, hunting season information, fishing reports and updates from the AGFC.
Visit www.agfc.com and click the green button in the top right to renew your license today.
