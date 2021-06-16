The month of June is recognized as Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month (ABAM). Created by the Alzheimer’s Association in 2014, ABAM is dedicated to encouraging a global conversation about the brain and Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. It is also a good time to make a plan to improve your own brain and cognitive health.
It is rare to speak to someone who has not been impacted by Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. My family is no stranger to cognitive issues. We lost a grandmother to Alzheimer’s in ’96. Most recently, my father was diagnosed with vascular dementia. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 58,000 Arkansans over the age of 65 are currently living with Alzheimer’s. Despite the prevalence of the disease, brain health is not something that is emphasized enough. Research has proven that there are steps we can take to improve our cognitive health.
Recommit to brain-healthy basics
Evidence suggests that healthy behaviors took a back seat for many Americans during the pandemic. Gym memberships were put on hiatus, social engagement became more challenging and many Arkansans swapped out healthy eating for their favorite comfort foods, take-out meals and frequent snacking while working remotely. One national study published recently found participants gained nearly 1.5 pounds per month over the past year, on average.
The US Pointer Study, currently underway, is examining the role lifestyle interventions, including diet, may play in protecting cognitive health. Right now, many experts agree that people can improve their brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline by adopting healthy lifestyle habits, including: Regular cardiovascular exercise, healthy diet, maintaining a healthy sleep schedule, and staying mentally and physically active.
Return to normal at your own pace
Many Americans are eager for a return to normal life following the pandemic, but others are anxious. In fact, one recent survey found that nearly half of adults (49 percent) report feeling uncomfortable about returning to in-person interactions when the pandemic ends. For those feeling anxious, the Alzheimer’s Association suggests taking small steps. It may also be important to set boundaries and communicate your preferences to others in your social circles.
Unplug and disconnect
Technology has dominated our daily lives during the pandemic like never before. While technology has kept us connected through COVID-19, it has also created fatigue for many Americans. Experts warn that excessive stimulation coming from our phones, computers, social media sources and news reports can add to our already heightened anxiety levels. To avoid technology overload, experts advise setting limits on your screen time, avoid carrying your phone everywhere, and disconnecting from digital devices at bedtime.
Control your stress before it controls you
In small doses, stress teaches the brain how to respond in healthy ways to the unexpected, inconvenient or unpleasant realities of daily life. Prolonged or repeated stress, however, can wear down and damage the brain, leading to serious health problems including depression, anxiety disorders, memory loss and increased risk for dementia. Reports indicate that Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers are especially vulnerable to physical and emotional stress. Meditation, exercise, listening to music or returning to a favorite activity you have missed during the pandemic are just some ways to manage stress. Do what works best for you.
The pandemic has been an overwhelming time for all of us. It’s important for people to know there are steps we can take to lessen the stress and anxiety we might be feeling.
It can be easy to take brain health for granted, but now more than ever, it’s a good idea to make it a priority. For more information about cognitive health and tips and resources you can visit the Alzheimer’s Association’s website at alz.org. The Association is also available 24 hours a day by calling 1-800-272-3900.
