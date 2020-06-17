The Van Buren County Master Gardeners have awarded the “We Noticed” award to two deserving yards. The first one went to Susan Stewart of Blue Ridge Court in Fairfield Bay. She has a variety of plants, with various shades of green and beautiful colors. Her yard is decorated with amazing yard art. It was a joy to look around and discover different treasures that blended into her landscape perfectly. All of this, and a backdrop of Indian Hills Golf Course. While we were there, Susan and her friend Tracy Phillips, were installing a stone walkway from the house to the golf course. They had also installed a dry creek bed, that runs like a small river after a rainfall event. They had three different bridges across the creek bed. It is a very peaceful setting…unless someone yells “fore.”
Our second yard was nominated by his neighbor and is equally as deserving of the award. Shawn Walsh of Fraser Street in Clinton has a spectacular front yard. He has put a lot of planning and effort into achieving this garden. He has planned out his plants so that he has color throughout spring, summer and fall. His garden is immaculate with not even a withered flower visible. At the end of a hard day of working in the garden, Shawn has a shady spot with a bench, where he could relax and listen to the sounds of a waterfall. As with most of us gardeners, working in the garden is considered therapy for Shawn.
He also has a bird bath in the corner of the garden where a little robin was splashing around when we first arrived.
Once again, nominations work. So, if you know of a yard or a garden spot that you enjoy looking at, even if it is your own, then send me a message and we will be happy to take a look at it. My email is birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com.
Disclaimer: University of Arkansas, United States Department of Agriculture and County Governments Cooperating.
The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
